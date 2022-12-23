Filipino teachers and Japanese studies students may now apply for Japan’s 2023 scholarship program.

Two categories under the 2023 Monbukagakusho Scholarship Program were opened, targeting foreign teachers and university students taking up Japanese studies.

For the “teacher training” category, the applicant must be aged 35 years and below, has at least five years of experience, and is working as a teacher in elementary or secondary education or a teacher training school.

Once approved, Japan would fund the applicant’s research on the fields of education management, methods of education, special subjects and observation study in a university in Japan.

Filipino students aged 18 to 29 years and are currently majoring in Japanese studies, on the other hand, are eligible for a one-year scholarship, also in Japan.

Both categories require the scholar to return to the Philippines, the Japanese Embassy in Manila said Thursday.

Application forms and information on prerequisites may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy website.

Deadline for submission is on Jan. 20, 2023.

The process, the embassy said, consists of a document screening, written examinations and an interview. (PNA)

