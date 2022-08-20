- Advertisement by Google -

Actress Jane de Leon is currently trending on Twitter and other social media sites in the country as the new generation Darna, defying critics who claim she lacks the relevance to play the Filipino comic superheroine.

Jane’s transformation into Mars Ravelo’s Darna finally occurred on Philippine television on Friday, with the actress rocking the comic hero’s red and gold costume.

“The Jane de Leon who received a lot of hate comments and labelled as undeserving, is now the Jane de Leon, the new generation Darna. The first five episodes showed how deserving Jane De Leon of the role, not open for debate. Darna is the best series to replace AP (Ang Probinsyano),” a Twitter user from Zamboanga City captioned a photo of Darna in the TV series by ABS-CBN Entertainment.

Another user wrote that she now knows why Jane was chosen to play Darna, and that’s because she’s competent for the role.

The Filipino actress, singer, model, and dancer was announced in July 2019 to play the main character in what was supposed to be a movie. However, due to the pandemic, the producers put the project on indefinite hold the following year and instead officially confirmed it would be made into a television series.

“Kaya naman pala sa lahat ng nag audition siya ang pinili kasi deserving naman pala siya, bagay na bagay at ang galing niya next Angel Locsin in the making mapa-drama o mapa action may ibubuga siya,” Twitter user Princess May

@Princes18695177 said.

“I strongly AGREE! She is really the best Darna. Nasaan yong sabi nila na di xa deserving? Dahil daw “baguhan”? Parang di naman e… napakagaling nya as in para sa isang baguhan.👏🏻,” mAmhE_52816 @jun_ryl also commented.

The producer’s teaser poster of Jane as the new Darna with all her toned muscles in action has also been widely shared on Twitter.

