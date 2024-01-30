James Dionela, a local tour guide from Coron, has achieved swift success on social media, with his content showcasing the town’s natural attractions rapidly gaining views.

Two months ago, he ventured into the world of social media by creating video contents. He expressed that his primary goal was simply to share what the town had to offer its visitors. Little did he anticipate that his videos would reach such a vast audience.

“Nung una gusto ko lang po talaga ipakita kung ano ang mayroon ang Coron sa mga tao. Hindi ko ini-expect na ganito ang magiging reaksyon ng mga tao,” he told Palawan News on Monday.

He mentioned that he drew inspiration from tour guides in various Philippine destinations who have successfully utilized online platforms to connect with tourists.

Having garnered millions of views on social media, James attributed this achievement to a blessing from God.

“Naisip ko na bakit hindi ko subukan. Para naman maipakita ko din yung mga ipinagmamalaking lugar sa Coron,” he shared.

“Unang una, sa Diyos talaga. Kasi kung hindi dahil sa kanya, wala naman ako at syempre yung natural na ganda ng Coron,” he said.

James acknowledged that this accomplishment has unlocked numerous opportunities for him. The extent of his popularity has been remarkable, as he explained that individuals from various regions have come to recognize him thanks to his video content.

This newfound recognition and success have presented James with various prospects and possibilities. This may include collaboration opportunities, increased tourism in Coron due to his content, or even potential sponsorships from businesses looking to leverage his influence. It highlights the power of social media in connecting individuals and opening doors to unexpected opportunities.

“Mas marami na ang mga nakakakilala. May mga guests din na nagpapapicture, tapos sasabihin, ‘Ikaw pala ‘yun. Pinapanood ka namin,’” he said.

This year, he said he is anticipating the return of a guest who was initially impressed by his skills as a tour guide and has now come to appreciate his role as a social media influencer.

“Sabi po nila, ‘Hala sikat ka na.’ May iba naman na gusto nila ako pa rin ang mag-guide sa kanila papuntang El Nido at Puerto Princesa,” he said.

However, James is content with his current situation. He disclosed that he has reservations about accepting engagements that might temporarily separate him from his family, even for a brief period.

“Sa ngayon, hindi ko talaga muna maiwan yung pamilya ko,” the 30-year-old father of two said.

The local government of Coron is highly pleased with James’ accomplishments on social media.

Town councilor Tornoy Palanca is one of the individuals who have been deeply impressed by James’ approach to promoting their town.

“Mas makakahatak tayo ng turista kung ganito ang makikita ko sa social media. Nakakaproud na Coronians. More videos pa, Kuya. God bless po. Iba ang ganda ng Coron,” Palanca posted on Facebook.

James has also been receiving positive feedback from the local tourism office.

“Natutuwa naman sila na may ganito na nagpopromote ng Coron sa social media,” he shared.

Focused on pursuing his career as a tour guide, James shared a piece of advice for his fellow tourism frontliners.

“Una, igalang natin ang kalikasan na meron tayo dahil dito nagmumula ang kabuhayan natin. Pangalawa, respeto sa mga guests, mga turista dahil sila ang nagbibigay hanapbuhay sa atin. Pangatlo, always be humble,” he said.

“Ang goal ko lang ay magpasaya ng mga tao. Sa simpleng mga ginagawa ko napapasaya ko ang mga may problema. Lalo pa na wala tayong inaapakang tao. Kaya tuloy lang. kahit 5 o 10 views lang yan basta nakakapasaya ka ng tao ok na yun,” he said.