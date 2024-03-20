The J1 Ktv & Bar will be placed under investigation by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) of the Puerto Princesa City government because its operating permit, granted for a restaurant and bar, does not cover the inclusion of karaoke and VIP rooms.

This follows the circulation of a scandalous video allegedly showing a couple engaged in inappropriate behavior inside one of the karaoke rooms at J1 Ktv & Bar, which has been spreading on social media since last week, particularly in private chatrooms.

City BPLO head Thess Rodriguez informed Palawan News during an interview that they have received reports about the spreading video scandal. Consequently, they will be launching an investigation into the bar in question, as it may be liable for violating several local ordinances.

“Kailangan i-verify muna yong veracity ng report. Pagkatapos, paiimbestigahan yon, gagawaan namin ng report, tapos magre-recommend kami ng revocation ng permit. Depende yan sa magiging investigation,” she said.

“Sa amin may violation siya agad kasi ang kanyang line of business ay restaurant and bar lang, walang sing-along. Isa pa, kung menor de edad nga yong babae—kasi dapat siya, bilang may-ari, dapat mino-monitor yang mga private rooms. Pero wala nga dapat private rooms na ganoon kasi restaurant and bar,” Rodriguez added.

Her office, she explained, has assembled a team to investigate the establishment in question because it’s not supposed to have karaoke rooms.

In the establishment’s advertisements on its Facebook page, it states that among its offerings for ₱100 are KTV or karaoke rooms, dance floor, and movie rooms with free Netflix.

Rodriguez also notified the City Social Welfare and Development Office to confirm if minors were involved, as there were reports indicating that the woman was from a high school, contrary to previous claims that she was a university student.

“Dapat yong establishment niya yong salamin, hindi yong ganyang tagong-tago kaya nakakagawa ng kalokohan yong mga yan. As far as we are concerned, ang permit niya is restaurant and bar lang,” she stated.

Rodriguez stated that the establishment’s permit could be revoked if it is confirmed that they have violated its terms and conditions.

She further explained that at the time the act of indecency was happening, the staff of J1 Ktv & Bar should have intervened by conducting regular checks on the karaoke or any type of room they have.

“Hindi nga nila alam kung menor de edad—dapat noong ginagawa pa lang ang act, napigil na nila, at itinawag na nila sa pulis because that is an act of indecency,” she said.

“Dapat malaman ko rin kung ano ang explanasyon ng may-ari,” she added, ruling out closure pending the result of their investigation.

Rodriguez also said that the BPLO requires individuals to submit executed affidavits to confirm that the incident did indeed take place at J1 Ktv & Bar.

Meanwhile, in an interview conducted by broadcaster Pedy Sabando of Bulls Eye on 104.7 XFM Palawan with the establishment’s manager, Ian Libao, he admitted that the incident indeed occurred at their premises.

“Base sa napanood nating video, ang linaw naman po—inaamin namin na nangyari ito sa loob ng aming videoke. Nangyari sa isang sa mga VIP room namin,” Libao said.

Libao couldn’t specify when the lewd act took place in their establishment, but he assured that it didn’t happen this year.

He claimed that, based on their investigation, nobody can remember the faces of the couple involved.

According to him, they view the actions of the woman and the man in their establishment as “planned.”

“Talagang planado. Napag-isipan, napaghandaan—kumbaga silang lahat ay alam yong gagawin. Yong process na nagawa nila yon, sabi nga natin pag gusto may paraan talaga,” Libao said.

He also added that the two individuals did not order anything, and it seemed that they simply rented the private room for the alleged purpose of engaging in lewd activities.