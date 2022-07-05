The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) plans to venture into hollow block production to utilize the aggregates from dredging activities after the effects of typhoon Odette inside the premises of the penal prison.

Dr. Teddy Martin, chief of work and livelihood of ICF, said that the management would utilize the aggregates dredged by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) from the Montible area. The penal prison is eyeing starting the dredging in the month of July with around 50 to 100 truck loads of aggregates.

“Ang buhangin, hindi naman namin pwede ibenta kasi maraming requirements ‘yan. Iipunin na lang namin dito at magpapagawa na lang kami ng hollowblocks. Another magandang project ‘yon kasi hindi na kailangan bumili ng buhangin, ang labor (ay) less. Ang bibilhin na lang namin ay semento,” he said.

“Sakop ng water district ‘yon, although may MOA sila sa amin for maintenance, sila ang may sharing kung sino ang kukunin na magdi-dredge doon. Kami for monitoring lang kami kasi binded sila sa amin as part of the maintenance. Magri-request lang pero you cannot move out the aggregates na na-dredge kasi sa amin. Saan namin dadalhin, kapag umulan babalik lang din kaya napag-isipan namin,” he added.

The production of hollow blocks will give the penal prison another way to make money, which will also help the people who are not free (PDL).

Martin said that it will be the ICF’s way to utilize resources from the damages caused by Odette in different facilities located inside the penal prison. ICF recently dredged aggregates in Balsahan Pool after the flooding in December 2021.

The management started to recover the resources after the damage, particularly in the agriculture sector. The earnings will proceed to the Fund 284 of the penal prison, which is also the source for the share of PDLs involved in activities.