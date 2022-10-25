Around 56 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will be released by the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) as one of the highlights of its reformation program in National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW) celebration from October 24 to 30.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said Tuesday that the PDLs to be released on October 26, Wednesday, are under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA). It would be the second largest one-time release of IPPF through GCTA, following the 60 individuals released in July.

The GCTA computation resumed in 2021 after it was temporarily stopped to give way for the revision of the Republic Act 10592 implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

“By tomorrow, Wednesday, we are expecting na makakapag-release tayo ng around 56 PDLs, may tinatawag kasi tayong Palawan case at outside Palawan case na iri-release– Ito ang pangalawa sa pinakamalaking release natin, yong nauna ay 60,” he said.

The NCCW is an annual bureau-wide activity that aims to provide PDLs with various activities such as sports, spiritual, livelihood, and legal problems. The week-long celebration is also in support of the prison management to the sports and recreation under reformation activities, he added.

Aside from the release of PDLs through GCTA, the IPPF also promotes the opening of its souvenir shop, which was temporarily closed since 2020 due to restrictions.The performance of the dancing inmates also resumed as the facility is now open to visiting tourists.

“Na-stop iyon pansamantala pero nagbukas na ito noong Lunes, matatagpuan na uli ‘yong souvenir items sa Building 4. Binalik natin di lang handmade products ng PDLs pati ating dancing inmates– Kapag lumapag ng Puerto Princesa, after ng city tour, last destination na pinunupuntahan ng turista ay ang Iwahig Penal Farm after Crocodile Farm,” he said.

The tourists can also visit the historical buildings inside the IPPF, which usually hosts photoshoots and educational trips.

The roads within the facility are now under construction to provide easier access to vehicles and tourists. The Balsahan Falls amenities are now under renovation after the damages caused by Odette.

Regional Director Dr. Ma. Josephina Abilay said during its opening ceremony on Tuesday that DOST MIMAROPA will present programs in green innovation, smart agriculture, digital technologies and disaster risk forums to entrepreneurs and the academe.

“Ang mga isi-share namin ay mga nagawa at ginagawa ang isi-share. For example, meron kaming partnership with colleges ng MIMAROPA region, nag-sign kami ng MOA at nag-sign kami ng resources at na-i-turn over sa MSME. Meron din kakaiba na ginagawa sa aquaculture farms– minabuti namin gumawa ng IoT pang-monitor ng quality ng water makikita sa cellphone,” she said.

Abilay also encourages the public to research output adaptation from experts and scientists. The outputs of different academic institutions will be showcased in a technology entrepreneurship summit as part of the RSTW.

The department noted that the technological assistance provided also aims to help the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which now reach 17. 19 percent of the total population in the region. Its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (DOST-SETUP) has 35 MSMEs beneficiaries, wherein six are availed from Palawan.

The SETUP was designed as a nationwide strategy to encourage and assist MSMEs and enable them to address their technical problems, streamline their operations, and improve productivity and efficiency through science, technology, and innovation.

“Kinukuha namin ang nasa manufacturing maski restaurant pwede naman. Tinitingnan namin kung ilan ang aming na-assist per year basis– tumataas naman. Dati mga 10 percent lang, nasa 11 percent, every year nag-iiba rin ang denominator at MSMEs,” she added.

The opening of RSTW dubbed “Changing Lives through Science” also recognized the 2022 SETUP PRAISE Regional Award for the technology-assisted MSME which showcased outstanding performance in providing employment and uplifting local enterprises.

It also recognized the Best Community Empowerment Thru Science and Technology (CEST) in MIMAROPA. It is a banner program with the provision of science and technology interventions in livelihood, health and nutrition, environmental protection and conservation, education, and disaster risk reduction management.

After the RSTW, the department will also celebrate the 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) on November 23 to 27 and aligned with the theme “Agham at Teknolohiya: Kabalikat sa Maunlad at Matatag na Kinabukasan.”

