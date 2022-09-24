- Advertisement by Google -

The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) aims to hit a total of 500 releases of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in December from the four sub-colonies through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) computation.

CTO II Levi Evangelista said that IPPF has 322 releases recorded from January to September, and the biggest one-time release was recorded in July with 60 PDLs. The formulation of the local Management Screening and Evaluation Committee (MSEC) helps to fast-track the computation under the revised GCTA law in 2019 or RA10592.

The recommendation and computation of MSEC are forwarded to the headquarters of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) for review and finalization. The bureau continued to deliberate and compute the GCTA in 2021 after the revision in 2019.

“We are still expecting more to come ayon kay Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla na talagang pinapamadali those PDLs na on a basis of good behavior in participation in the reformation program—mas na-enhance ngayon ang GCTA, revised GCTA law, mas nakita those who are qualified,” he said.

“Hopefully (reach 500 releases)—most of the PDLs naman have already been computed sa GCTA ng aming MSEC,” he added.

The management of the penal prison is also waiting for the release of names from the Office of the President granted for executive clemency.

The BuCor held a bureau-wide online event that led to the release of 371 PDLs from seven penal prisons on September 13. Thirty-one of these PDLs came from IPPF.

Evangelista believes that, in addition to providing more space for prison camps, the releases help to boost the morale of remaining PDLs inside penal prisons.

Meanwhile, the IPPF management will resume the visiting privileges of PDLs starting Sunday, September 25. The management lifted the two-year suspension in May yet temporarily hold it again for security purposes according to Evangelista. It is re-opening again for the visitors of PDLs to also connect with their families, especially for the Christmas celebration in December.

“After the pandemic, nagkaroon din talaga tayo ng hard times, walang face-to-face. So ngayon, we hope, maganda na rin ang sitwasyon, ang PDLs naman natin ay makausap nila ang mahal nila sa buhay,” he said.

