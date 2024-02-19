Some 459 inmates from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City were transferred to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa on Saturday, February 17.

This move aligns with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) initiative to address overcrowding issues at the NBP while awaiting additional budget allocations for constructing regional correctional facilities.

Since January, 1,254 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) have been transferred from the NBP to other operating prisons and penal farms.

“All the PDLs arrived safely at IPPF, except for one diagnosed with hypokalemia. He was transported to the IPPF in an ambulance,” said BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.

Catapang also highlighted that the recent inmate transfer will help meet the manpower needs of the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment (RISE) for the Food Security project at IPPF.