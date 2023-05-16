The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) is preparing for the arrival of the first batch of inmates transferred from the National Bilibid Prison (NBP), which consists of 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) starting this month.

Iwahig penal farm information officer, CTO II Levi Evangelista, said there is no definitive schedule yet for the transfer of PDLs, but he assured that the penal prison is ready to receive them.

This initial group is part of a total of 2,500 PDLs from medium and minimum security who will be transferred to IPPF to help alleviate congestion at the NBP.

“We are ready anytime if there is a directive coming from NBP regarding the transfer of PDL that will be put under our care for reformation purposes,” Evangelista said.

The 10-hectare dormitory compound, which has a budget of P300 million and 50 cells, will serve as additional housing for the PDLs at IPPF.

During his visit in April, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang, Jr., stated that the transfer of PDLs would be supported by assets from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force.

The transfer to IPPF is part of the bureau’s efforts to decongest the NBP, with the ultimate goal of transferring all PDLs out of NBP by 2028. The bureau plans to transform NBP into a BuCor Global City.

PDLs who qualify for minimum security may also have the opportunity to reside with their families inside the IPPF premises during the re-establishment of Barrio Libertad.

The bureau believes that this practice, which was common in the 1970s, could contribute to the continuous reformation of PDLs and boost their morale.

“If ever may bagito—will be still accommodated at the medium security camp of Inagawan sub-colony. Others ay dito pa din sa central medium security but majority ng bagito will be placed at Inagawan sub-colony to concentrate sa agriculture,” Evangelista added.

