Iwahig prison placed under “modified quarantine”, after traveling employee tests positive

Quarantine restrictions were imposed at the Iwahig Corrections Facility, after an employee who arrived from Manila tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival on Saturday.

ICF CSupt. Raul Levita said they have placed the facility under a “modified quarantine” as a safety measure. The new measure prohibits the entry of outsiders in the Montible sub-colony, except for the personnel of Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) who are currently working for the Water System Improvement Project Phase II inside its premises.

Levita explained that the employee concerned was working at the national office of the Bureau of Corrections and was recalled to the Iwahig facility. He said that the employee had tested negative prior to arrival in Puerto Princesa City.

“Na-recall siya dito back to IPPF (from National Headquarters). Pagbalik niya, kumuha naman ng requirement. Kaya lang ilang beses din na-cancel (ang flight) kasi hindi umaabot ang swab test,” he said.

Levita is uncertain with the date of his arrival, he estimates that the employee landed in Puerto Princesa last week.

The employee was tested negative before his flight back to the city.

“Maybe along the way nakuha niya ang COVID. Ang presumption ko doon ay hindi full-blown ang COVID (virus na meron siya),” he said.

“Nothing to worry kasi hindi naman regular nagdu-duty,” he said.

He said that both of their cases recorded were not from the personnel on duty. It can be recalled that the first case of ICF from Inagawan sub-colony employee was after her maternity leave and the recent case was after his previous deployment in NHQ.

The employee has already transferred to quarantine facility along with one direct contact at their house in Montible.

