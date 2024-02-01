Approximately 59 students from Inagawan Sub Elementary School will be affected by the impending closure of their school, as ordered by the management of Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF).

Christina Ferriol, the City Schools Division of Puerto Princesa information officer, told Palawan News that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) through the IPPF sent a letter to the local Department of Education (DepEd), stating that the school’s area will now be utilized by the penal facility.

“[Based on the] last meeting, it was agreed na tatapusin muna ang school year na ito,” she said.

Ferriol said that the closure decision aligns with their commitment to prioritize the safety of the students.

“Kaya natayo ang school sa loob dahil sa mga anak ng employees. Pero sa paglipas ng panahon ang mga bata na nag-aaral diyan ay nanggaling na sa labas. Which is sa tingin nga ay nako-compromise ang safety ng mga bata,” she explained.

Palawan News sought comments from the IPPF and has yet to receive a reply.

Meanwhile, affected students are advised to consider nearby elementary schools such as Inagawan Elementary School, Tagumpay Elementary School, Kamuning Elementary School, or Tagbarungis Elementary School for their continued education.