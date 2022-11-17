The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) vowed to work closely with the city government to make the facility a partner in development.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said the penal prison that is observing its 118th founding anniversary will aim to restore the image of IPPF as part of the Puerto Princesa development and improve the impression of the public towards them.

“Kung ano ang pagkakakilala nila sa Iwahig before, sana ay maibalik natin uli—bringing back the old days of Iwahig. Inuunti-unti na natin ‘yon,” he added.

The IPPF also considers the implementation of the Modernization Act of 2013 or RA 10575 as one of the milestones of the penal prison as it helped in their operations for reformation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Photo from IPPF

The Modernization Act of 2013 also helped to fast-track PDL releases and let officials from the bureau to also lead the management like in IPPF.

“Sa wakas taga-rito ang naging superintendent. Nagkaroon din ng oportunidad (through modernization) na ang taga-rito ay nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-serve dito sa ating lugar,” he said.

The prison management recognized the stakeholders who took part in the development of the IPPF over a hundred years through a plaque of appreciation.

Evangelista expressed hope to strengthen linkages with government agencies and private organizations after re-opening its souvenir shop.

Photo from IPPF

Those retired employees were also acknowledged for their contributions in the operation of penal prison.

He added that it is also their chance to meet other personnel of the prison to promote harmonious relationships.

Evangelista is looking forward to continuing the in-person gathering next year, which will also help to develop linkages outside.

About Post Author