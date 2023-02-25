The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has planted cashew and bamboo trees around the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm reservation.

Last February 16, at least 500 cashew seedlings and bamboo propagules were planted by the prison staff along the IPPF boundary near Solomon Bridge, south of Puerto Princesa.

The IPPF said this is their way of providing additional protection against illegal intrusion and natural calamities.

This is also to show their support for the government’s national greening program.

“The goal of this plantation activity is to provide additional protection against any potential entry of illegal settlers within IPPF’s Area of Responsibility, and to serve as a flood defense to strengthen IPPF’s forest conservation and greening program,” BuCor said.

“Moreover, thousands of different kinds of fruit-bearing trees are expected to be planted by IPPF as part of its contribution to the National Greening Program of the Philippines,” it said further.

This is also a part of their goal to be a “green and eco-friendly prison.”

The seedlings were provided by the city government of Puerto Princesa, which also helped with the planting project.

The IPPF is a 45-hectare prison and penal farm that has four zones: Iwahig Central, Sta Lucia, Montible, and Inagawan.

