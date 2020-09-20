Iwahig penal facility to undergo 2-week strict COVID lockdown

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said on Sunday the lockdown will cover the sub-colonies of Iwahig, Inagawan, Montible, and Sta. Lucia.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) will be placed under a “strict lockdown” starting Monday after an employee from the Inagawan sub-colony tested positive for coronavirus.

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said on Sunday the lockdown will cover the sub-colonies of Iwahig, Inagawan, Montible, and Sta. Lucia.

“Mas strict ito, baka two weeks ay walang labasan. Buong kolonya na, hindi pupuwedeng selective lang,” he said.

He said that the full implementation of lockdown will start on Monday as some of the employees are on their leave outside ICF.

Levita said the female employee was on official leave and was subjected to a rapid antibody test on September 8 that she cleared. However, a confirmatory test on September 19 showed she was positive for COVID-19.

“Iyon talaga ang pinakamaganda natin gawin (lockdown) in support sa city, kung contaminated man ang Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, naka-lockdown kami, walang lalabas para hindi makalabas kung meron man transmission na naganap,” he said.

Levita said that he is positive that the employee got the virus outside the premises of ICF.

However, he expressed his hope that there was no transmission happened inside the ICF.

“Sigurado ako na sa labas niya nakuha ‘yan kasi galing siyang operation sa breast, hindi ko lang alam kung sa matres ganon kaya lumabas siya sa magna carta leave. Kababalik-balik niya lang sa duty,” he said.

“Meron na siyang tatlo na kasama (direct contact) kinuha na rin sa quarantine facility ng city ng IATF, tatlo ‘yong kinuha nila kasi iyon talaga ang may direct contact sa kanya. Iyong nag-drive sa papunta sa kanya sa rapid test,” he said.

Levita said that the employee is designated in office work and has no direct contact with persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) committed inside.

“Sure na wala tayo naging contact kasi iyong driver nila ay hindi nagdu-duty sa loob and yong supervisor nila ay sa office so wala talaga naging direct contact,” he said.

