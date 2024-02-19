The Iwahig penal colony in Palawan has taken a step recently to bolster efforts in reclaiming escapees with the formation of a “dedicated” fugitive recovery team.

CTO 2 Levi Evangelista, spokesperson of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), announced the successful recapture of eight fugitives, among them 59-year-old Pedrito Nuñez, on February 9. Nuñez, who had been imprisoned for murder, had been on the run for 25 years.

This achievement, Evangelista said, marks a triumph for the newly established unit by IPPF Superintendent Gary Garcia.

“This is the result po ng pagpupunyagi ng itinatag na fugitive recovery team na naka-focus sa pagrecover ng PDL who evaded their service of sentence at ippf na naganap ng mga nakalipas na taon,” said Evangelista, adding Nuñez was recaptured in coordination with authorities in Sablayan.

“Ito ay binuo sa pamunuan ni sir Gary upang muling maibalik sa piitan at mapanagot sa kanilang paglabag sa batas ang mga nakatakas sa bilangguan,” he stated.

Evangelista stated that Nuñez’s capture in a secluded hideout nestled within Sitio Pandaitan, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, serves as evidence of their steadfast commitment to relentlessly pursue escapees.

He escaped from IPPF in 1999, spending 25 years at large before being recaptured.

Nuñez is slated to serve his life sentence for murder (reclusión perpetua) and will face additional charges for his escape from IPPF custody.

