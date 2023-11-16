A group of 50 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) Sta. Lucia, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) delved into the fundamentals of native chicken production during a recent two-day seminar conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI)-Department of Agriculture (DA) in CIW-Sta. Lucia.

Led by speakers from BAI-DA, the participants gained insights into native chicken production, focusing on free-range methods.

The seminar covered essential aspects such as the characteristics of genetic groups of native chickens, production systems, and feeding practices.

According to IPPF, the initiative aligns with the initial plan to raise native chickens within the CIW – Sta. Lucia premises.

This venture falls under the Work and Livelihood Reformation Program, providing a sustainable source of income for the PDL community.