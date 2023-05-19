The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) took part in the commemoration of the 400th Year of Christianity in Palawan by showcasing the talents of dancing persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in a music video shoot held Thursday, May 18.

During a short program, Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Caesar Sammy Magbanua and IPPF Corrections Chief Inspector Gary Garcia extended their gratitude to the participating inmates.

Other key figures such as IPPF Chief Public Information Officer CTO2 Levi Evangelista; Inagawan Sub-Colony Supervisor, CSO4 Reynerio Gimpaya; and Fray Mark Joseph Quirante, OAR, shared their messages of support.

IPPF’s active involvement in the celebration continues with the forthcoming launch of the 400 YOC Dancing PDL Music Video.

This initiative highlights the institution’s commitment to promoting rehabilitation and providing opportunities for the incarcerated individuals to showcase their talents and contribute positively to society.

The music video, featuring the 400 YOC Theme Song, is set to be unveiled next week, adding a unique dimension to the Palawan’s Christian anniversary festivities.

