The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) is enhancing its education program for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) within the prison by implementing an education training program.

The prison management said that it is providing opportunities for PDLs to still learn even while serving their sentences inside the penal prison. The PDLs are assisted by corrections officers with a background in the teaching profession, guided by the modules from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and instructional materials provided by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

Aside from corrections officers, there are 34 PDLs who are serving as teaching instructors. These instructors possess good educational attainment and communication skills that are fit to teach the PDL students.

“This develops their learning experiences and gives them additional knowledge and skills as individuals with a chance for future success,” the prison noted.

The education training program is one of the reformation programs that include Basic Literacy Programs, Lower Elementary, Advanced Elementary, and Junior High School through the ALS in coordination with the DepEd.

Meanwhile, the prison, through its sub-colony in Montible, also participated in the tree planting initiated by the Palawan United Truckers Association Inc. Assorted trees were planted at the planting site at KM25 with the aim of boosting environmental protection and rehabilitation of natural resources within the IPPF reservation area.

