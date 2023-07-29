Some 353 inmates of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) recently completed their studies under the Alternative Learning System (ALS), the largest batch of graduates inside the penal prison.

The graduation on Friday, July 28, recognized both graduates of elementary and high school levels under ALS from different sub- colonies of IPPF.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said that this number also signifies growing interest of PDLs to undergo reformation program under education.

“Sinasabi nga natin na if one PDL ay na commit na no read no right, lalabas sya or lalaya na marunong bumasa at sumulat. Hindi nagiging hadlang ang sabi nga rehas na bakal upang magkaroon ng edukasyon,” he said.

Photo from IPPF

Unlike previous ALS graduation at IPPF, the prison management decided to open the activity to visitors of PDLs this year for them to witness their graduation. A PDL incarcerated for 22 years topped the batch 2022-2023 graduates in high school level.

Additional facilities such as mini library and computer also encourage learners incarcerated inside IPPF to enroll themselves in the program, Evangelista added.

“According sa isinagawang assessment ng ALS, mabilis matuto and remarkable improvement sa klase ang mga enrollee, ” he added.

Graduates of ALS program may also use their gained knowledge from basic education to pursue higher levels such as livelihood programs given at the penal prison.