Local authorities in Palawan are tight-lipped on the alleged involvement of an Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) inmate in the killing of journalist Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

IPPF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista confirmed to Palawan News that medium-security inmate Denver Mayores had already been turned over to the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila.

He pointed out that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is not investigating Mayores’ involvement in the case, instead deferring to the NBI.

“Dito sa amin, walang investigation. Nai-turn over na rin po agad sa NBI Manila,” he said.

Even though Evangelista said that the IPPF doesn’t know that Mayores has anything to do with the case, he did say that their facility has been made more secure.

The local NBI office declined to give any information about the case of Mayores, stating it is being handled by their head office.

According to a media briefing by NBI Manila, BuCor Deputy Security Officer SJO2 Ricardo Zulueta ordered Mayores to contact gang leaders in the New Bilibid Prison to carry out the assassination plot against Mabasa, allegedly based on the orders of BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag.

“It was found through investigation that both Director General Bantag and DSO Ricardo Zulueta were behind the killing of both Percy Lapid and Jun Villamor. The sworn statements of the PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) show a clear direct line of communication from DirGen and DSO to Denver Mayores, who communicated with Alvin Labra, who then coordinated with Aldrin Galicia, who then orchestrated the killing of Lapid through his gang members and contacts on the outside, ultimately ending with Escorial,” NBI spokesperson Eugene Javier told the media.

As of press time, murder raps had already been filed against Bantag by the PNP and the NBI for the killing of Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, who is a PDL.

