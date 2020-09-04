Iwahig detainees receive financial assistance from DSWD

ICF information officer Levi Evangelista said Thursday that aside from the usual travel allowance provided by the prison to released PDLs, DSWD also provided P3,000 each for those living outside the province and P1,500 for those residing in Palawan.

Some 10 released persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have received financial assistance under the social amelioration program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), according to an official of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF).

ICF information officer Levi Evangelista said Thursday that aside from the usual travel allowance provided by the prison to released PDLs, DSWD also provided P3,000 each for those living outside the province and P1,500 for those residing in Palawan.

“Lumapit tayo sa DSWD ‘yong sa external relation section namin upang kahit papaano madagdagan ’yong binigay natin na allowance sa mga lumaya natin na PDL at sa tulong ng DSWD ay naging benefiacy ang PDLs sa pamamagitan din ng 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program),” he said.

Evangelista said that the ICF expects that the next batch of releases in 2020 will also benefit from the assistance provided by the DSWD.

He added that the financial assistance will be given on the day of release to serve as additional pocket money when they go back to their families.

“Tuloy-tuloy ‘yan program na pinagkakaloob sa aming PDLs. Ang binibigay lang natin sa IPPF ay transportation plus kaunting allowance, hindi ganon kalakihan. Bukod sa boat ticket, from here to door step ng kanilang tahanan pero still ‘di pa rin makakasapat,” he said.

“Iyong tulong na pinagkakaloob ng DSWD, malaking bagay sa aming PDLs iyon na may pocket money pa sila pag-uwi bukod sa libre na lahat,” he said.

According to ICF, three out of 10 PDLs were acquitted for the prosecution’s failure to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt, while seven PDLs were parole grantees by the Board of Pardons and Parole after serving their minimum sentence.

