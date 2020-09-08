Iwahig corrections inmates receive flu vaccine

Ongoing mass vaccination against flu by Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and employees inside its four sub-colonies. // Image from Levi Evangelista.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has initiated a week-long flu vaccination program for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and employees of its four sub-colonies.

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said Monday that it is one of the interventions of the bureau to help the PDLs and employees protect themselves from simple flu. He said they intend to make the program an annual undertaking.

“Kaya tayo magkakaroon ng flu vaccination ay malabanan natin kahit ‘yong mga simpleng sakit na sipon, ubo, lagnat,” he said. He added that the vaccine should improve the body resistance of the PDLs during this time of the pandemic.

Kasi nga ang ating COVID ay flu-like ang symptoms so at least, kung vaccinated ang ating PDLs against flu, kahit papaano ay hindi tayo kakabahan,” he said.

Levita said that the mass vaccination will run until Friday saturating the sub-colonies of Sta. Lucia, Iwahig, Montible and Inagawan.

ICF has over 2, 800 PDLs committed inside and more than 200 personnel employed.

“Hindi naman lahat ito, voluntarily naman, may karapatan din naman kasi ang mga PDL na tumanggi kung ayaw nila. Pero para ipakita sa kanila na safe ang ating vaccine, even employees natin ay nagpapa-vaccine,” he said.

Aside from ongoing vaccination, ICF is expecting the arrival of the third batch of vitamins and medicine for the employees.

“Ang target natin ngayon ay lahat ng PDLs ay magkaroon ng vitamins, nag-procure na dati so inuna natin ay ‘yong mga senior citizens natin, PWDs kasi vulnerbale sila sa sakit. Dadagdagan ang ating vitamins, hopefully maka-target tayo na lahat ay mabigyan ng daily vitamins,” he said.

“Medyo malaki-laki (ang volume) pero nakikita ko naman na at least one month ay mabigyan sila ng vitamins, medyo malakas-lakas na para sa resistensya. Door-to-door na ito so within this week (ang arrival) hindi pa lang kumo-contact sa akin ang courier,” he said.

