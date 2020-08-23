Iwahig Corrections Facility to launch ‘Dalaw Tawag Center’

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said that this is the equivalent of electronic visits for PDLs in some detention facilities in the country. However, due to the absence of stable internet connection in the ICF area, Levita said phone calls are better than nothing.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) is set to launch its “Dalaw Tawag Center” to allow persons deprived of liberty (PDL) to communicate with their relatives and families since visiting privileges remain suspended due to the ongoing quarantine.

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said that this is the equivalent of electronic visits for PDLs in some detention facilities in the country. However, due to the absence of stable internet connection in the ICF area, Levita said phone calls are better than nothing.

“Meron kaming proposal na magkaroon ng tawag center, spearheaded ng office ng PIO. Mangyayari niyan ay magkakaroon ng schedule ang mga PDL to communicate with their family with the presence ng corrections officer para naririnig natin ang usapan nila,” he said.

Levita said that due to the temporary suspension of the PDLs’ visiting privileges, the Dalaw Tawag Center can at least help their relatives outside to communicate with them to know their situation.

He added that the dry run might start next week to check if any adjustment is needed so it will run smoothly. ICF will set the full blast of Tawag Center on the following week.

“Titingnan natin kung ano ‘yong mga magiging problema habang ginagawa ‘yong tawag center, kung sino ang magma-manning at papaano ang scheduling ng PDLs natin na may gusto makausap. Lahat ‘yon ay ating aayusin bago natin siya Gawain na full blast,” he said.

Information officer Levi Evangelista said that this will also prevent the PDLs from bringing in mobile phones which is prohibited.

“Iyan ay pwede nang legal na mag-communicate, bureau na ang magpo-provide sa kanila niyan. Tatawag sila, makakausap nila ng libre. Iyan na ang alternatibong naisip ng administrasyon para hindi na sila mamroblema, mag-cellphone pa ng illegal. Iyong IPPF na ang sasagot ng load kaya lamang may limit ‘yan kung sino lang pwede makausap based don sa carpets o prison record jacket,” he said.

