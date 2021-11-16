The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has been recognized as the Best Operating Prison and Penal Farm in the country citing the regaining of the agricultural industry and maintaining good reformation practices as top reasons.

The recognition was made by the central office of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) over the other six correctional farms in the country, according to CTO II Levi Evangelista, information officer.

“Napakalaking [boost nito sa] morale ng mga personnel na na-recognize ng aming head office ang ginagawa natin. Bagama’t napakahirap kumilos pero still, hindi ito naging hadlang na magtrabaho tayo. Of course, kasama diyan ang ating PDL. Hindi naman natin kaya na kami-kami lang na personnel,” he said.

“Masayang-masaya rin si superintendent (Joel) Calvelo na napanumbalik ng prison farm ang agrikultura. Including sa fish pond, unti-unti na nabalik lalo na sa palayan kaya na-recognize tayo ng NHQ for this year,” he added.

Evangelista further stated that the factors considered for the ICF to receive the recognition were output, revenue or funds flowing to support Fund 284, no escapee, and administration of the penal farm.

Aside from the institutional award, four ICF workers were honored as exemplary senior and junior prisons technical officers by the national headquarters.