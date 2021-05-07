Iwahig Corrections Facility aces Bucor assessment

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has topped the Office Performance Commitment Review (OPCR)

conducted by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) twice in a row in year 2020, on top of seven other operating prison and penal farms across the country.

ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said there were 35 indicators considered in the evaluation and scoring of the central office based on the paper validation through monthly accomplishment reports. The indicators were based on the mandate of the BuCor in security, reformation, and rehabilitation.

The ICF emerged on top of the OPCR from July to December 2020 with a rating of 4.7153 given by the bureau’s Performance Management Team (PMT) and as indicated in Resolution No. 01-s-2021 signed by USec. Gerald Bantag on March 17, after topping the assessment in performance rating of seven prison and penal farms in the country from January to July 2020.

“Ilan sa indicators niyan, si ICF na up to this time, wala pa ring escape and ‘yong peace and order nami-maintain naman din natin, wala tayong recorded prison violence. Iyon ang ilan sa indicators sa malaking naging puntos ng IPPF. Gayon din ‘yong mga disaster preparedness, nagkakaroon tayo ng dry run tulad ng earthquake drill, fire drill,” he said.

Evangelista said the recognition on the performance of the ICF helped to raise the morale of the employees and compensate their efforts throughout the year 2020.

“Mataas, naging into another level si ICF, kaming lahat ay tumaas ang morale, level of work, ‘yong unity sa bawat isa. I believe ay hindi magagawa ng iisang tao, ito ay collaborative effort ng lahat ng personnel matapos na mailabas itong assessment na ito. Kumbaga nasuklian ng ganitong achievement ‘yong paghihirap at sakripisyo ng bawat isa,” he said.

He said this is the third time that ICF placed first in the performance ratings but this is the only year that they achieved it consecutively.

The management-initiated lockdown also helped them to work even on weekends to respond to the needs of the four sub-colonies covered by ICF in barangays of Sta. Lucia, Montible, Inagawan, and Iwahig.

“I think naging factor din na nandito kami sa loob while our families are living outside pero kapag kinakailangan kami ng aming superintendent, in the line of duty, nagagawa namin agad even on a holiday because nandito kami sa loob,” he said.

“Nandito na tayo, mini-maintain na lang natin ‘yong submission ng reports, ‘yong indicators kung saan nag-top tayo. Since nandito na tayo sa top, i-maintain na lang ‘yong ating ginagawa. Kapag bumaba na naman tayo, ibig sabihin may hindi nakipag-cooperate o hindi ginagawa ang kaniyang trabaho that’s why i-maintain lang natin at magtulong-tulong ulit para mapagpatuloy this 2021,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ICF has not yet lifted the lockdown implemented in its four sub-colonies. The prison management implemented the ‘hard lockdown’ on April 14 to 21 as a measure to help contain the spread of COVID-19. However, Evangelista stated that the lockdown is still in effect until further notice.

“Hindi na rin bago sa amin, since pagputok ng pandemya, ang purpose lang naman ay hindi mahawaan ‘yong PDLs that’s why ito rin ‘yong pagsasakripisyo ng mga empleyado, kami para hindi rin mahawaan sa labas ay dito muna sa loob. Nonetheless, hindi rin namin maitago na may nagpa-positive sa amin pero ang mabuti doon ay hindi tayo nagpapabaya na mahawaan ‘yong ating PDLs. Kaya agad natin ina-isolate if ever na may personnel nakikitaan ng sintomas,” he said.

