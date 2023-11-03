The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) conducted blood smearing for malaria parasite for persons deprived of liberty.

The tests were conducted by a team from Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) and Puerto Princesa City Health Office with the assistance of the IPPF medical team.

The initiative involved a blood smearing process designed to identify any existing cases of malaria among the PDLs, enabling the prompt administration of proper treatment to prevent the further spread of the infectious disease within the facility.

This activity was part of the 29th National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW) celebration of IPPF, where all of the lined-up activities were focused on the benefits of PDLs as the celebration aims to promote their general welfare.

IPPF Superintendent C/CINSP Gary Garcia underscored that this activity reflects BuCor’s priority in keeping the health and well being of the PDLs under their care.