The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm celebrated the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) Project of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Justice with a harvest festival from December 5 to 7.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Tuesday that Iwahig showcased the project’s success through crops like sweetcorn, watermelon, and tomatoes and marked a step towards reforming persons deprived of liberty (PDL) and ensuring food security.

The festival was led by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang and C/CInsp. Gary Garcia, and Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban.

The event featured the harvest of crops grown at the IPPF, including sweetcorn, watermelon, ampalaya, okra, tomatoes, red peppers, melon, sitaw, eggplant, cucumber, and rice. These crops were cultivated by the PDLs and the project team.

Melissa Macasaet, city agriculturist of Puerto Princesa, and representatives from seven private sector partners attended the event, highlighting the collaboration between government entities and the private sector.

The harvested vegetables and crops will be sold at affordable prices through Kadiwa Pop-Up Stores in Puerto Princesa. This initiative supports local agriculture and provides produce to the residents.

Catapang and Garcia highlighted the impact of the RISE project in providing programs for the reformation of PDLs and ensuring food security.

This festival marks the beginning of more outcomes from this project. The DA, DOJ, and BuCor, along with the private sector, are committed to supporting this initiative.