The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) said it will uphold the spirit of awareness and consciousness among their personnel and individuals deprived of liberty and will celebrate the National Correctional Consciousness Week” (NCCW) even in the midst of the pandemic.

Celebrating the correctional awareness week, according to information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista, is part of their mission to boost the morale of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) by providing them with various activities such as sports, spiritual, reformation activities, livelihood, and legal problems.

Due to the pandemic, the ICF’s activities will only be held per sub-colony of Iwahig, Montible, Inagawan, and Sta. Lucia, rather than the customary inter-colony contests. The 27th NCCW takes place from October 25 to October 31.

- Advertisement -

“Iyong spirit, sa kabila ng pandemya—what is due to the inmates ay ibinigay natin. Iyong spirit of awareness and consciousness among themselves, sa PDLs and not only that, even us personnel. Sikapin natin na magkaroon tayo ng respeto, nangingibabaw ang respeto natin sa ating PDLs because kung wala sila, wala rin tayo sa Iwahig,” he said.

“What is more important is ‘yong awareness sa kanila. Through our activities na nilaan talaga para sa kanila ay nasusunod, kahit may pandemya ay wala tayong nakitang balakid doon,” he added.

As part of the legal efforts to commemorate NCCW, the ICF also educates PDLs about GCTA, which will assist them in comprehending calculations according to the amended implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10592.

Most recent records of the penal facility claimed about 390 PDLs committed in ICF have been discussed and have already been referred to the national headquarters for GCTA assessment.

“Nakapag-adjust tayo– this year ay hindi tayo nahirapan, na-foresee na natin na ito uli ang mangyayari this year. Kaya the administration and the rest of IPPF ay kumbaga plantsyado na. Ang nangyari ngayon ay the early procurement of sports paraphernalia nila kasi paano tayo mag-NCCW kung wala ang sports paraphernalia,” he said.

The ICF also included PDLs’ handcrafted items, which were shown in order to control the amount of productions.

Meanwhile, Evangelista said that ICF is now COVID-free after the recovery of four personnel and nine PDLs in the Montible sub-colony after tested positive in second antigen testing on September 22.

The ICF initially recorded 183 personnel and PDLs who became antigen reactive on September 16.

The Montible case began when a PDL was taken to the prison clinic for a check-up and, as part of the procedure, received an antigen test. On September 15, the PDL became antigen reactive, and a mass rapid antigen test was performed on September 16.

“According to our medical officer ay COVID-free na uli tayo. We now have zero cases even personnel and PDL,” he said.