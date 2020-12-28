‘It’s time for constitutional reform’, says federalism center representative

MIMAROPA Center for Federalism and Constitutional Reform regional project officer Armando Golifardo Jr. said in a statement prepared by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that the responsibility to recommend reforms to the constitution was tasked to the DILG and other government line agencies, including the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) arm campaigning for federalism appeared before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on December 22 to push anew for reforming the Constitution towards federalism.

Among the recommendations, he stated, is to enhance the provinces and relax Metro Manila; government for the people not a government for politicians; open economy to all and a new constitution for a new generation.

Golifardo said that in the reformed constitution, they are proposing too to hold consultations with the people to hear their opinions and know if they have anything to contribute.

“Ang ikaapat na bahagi ng message house ay para sa bagong henerasyon. Kailangan ng ‘millennials’ at ‘young Filipinos’ ang bagong konstitusyon. Kailangan natin ng konstitusyon na gaganap sa ideya at aspirasyon ng ating mga kabataang Pilipino at susunod na henerasyon,” he said.

“Kaya sa paglalagay ng flexible na dinamiko sa sistema ng gobyerno, mas madaling makapag-adjust sa mga kailangan ng panahon. Nakinabang ang iilang tao sa kasalukuyang konstitusyon, pero ngayon ay panahon na para makinabang ang mas nakararaming mamamayang Pilipino, lalo na ang kabataan” added Golifardo.