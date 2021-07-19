It’s Milk Tea Festival at SM!

If there’s a place sweet tooths must-visit but the lactose intolerants shouldn’t even dare, it’s the Milk Tea Festival, happening at SM City Puerto Princesa from July 19 to July 31.

Cool deals from various milk tea brands will be available to mallgoers who wish to score tea-rrific treats and exclusive offers from participating stores.

At the lower ground level of SM City Puerto Princesa are booths of popular milk tea brands where milk tea connoisseurs can delight in their favorite milk tea drinks all in one place.

Once you’ve bought your chosen milk tea, you can get the chance to win exciting prizes by posting a photo of your milk tea break. You could snap your photo in SM City Puerto Princesa’s Instagram-worthy photo-op stop.

For more details, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.