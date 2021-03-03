It’s a beautiful Women’s Month at SM!

Women across generations have always been multi-faceted, fulfilling roles as daughter, sister, mother and “glamma” and always with inner strength and resilience. In 2020, women continue to rise above the challenges of their lives AND the pandemic. Women who live their multi-faceted lives – all women, in fact – will be celebrated and honored by SM Supermalls this March, also known as Women’s Month.

So, for every multi-faceted woman, SM has a plethora of activities for every facet of her life to look forward to this March at all SM malls.

Women supporting women. SM will use its platform to support local female-owned businesses as the malls launch a pop-up women’s bazaar that supports micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Women at Work Pop-Up Market will allow shoppers to discover women-owned and women-led brands in fashion, food, beauty and wellness, as well as local artisanal products from budding women entrepreneurs in partnership with UN Women, The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and the DTI from March 5 to 31 nationwide. Not only do you get to shop new finds, you join others in uplifting women-owned businesses.

Be inspired. SM will be having Women at Work webinar for women entrepreneurs on March 10 and 11. The half- day online sessions will feature speakers who will share insights for women entrepreneurs to navigate personal and business challenges. This 2-day webinar aims to inspire women to find their strength and discover tools and resources needed to succeed in business. The webinar is primarily targeted for SM tenant-partners and supported by Connected Women, an organization of over 75,000 women entrepreneurs. The webinar may be accessed via Facebook Live.

See it, love it, buy it. Cray-cray for a good buy? SM will be holding a 3.3 Women’s Crazy Sale on March 3 to 7 for all to enjoy up to 70% discount on selected fashion, beauty, and wellness items. If you miss that, the proprietary SM’s Women’s Wednesday Sale is back on March 10,17,24 and 31.

Shoppers get up to 50% off on selected items so if you’re missing a wife or sister, you know she’s at her fave SM mall every Wednesday of March.

Can’t leave home? These special offers are available in mall, as well as through SM’s personal shopper, delivery, pick-up, and online services.