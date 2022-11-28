The state weather bureau reported that although the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to prevail, there are no low-pressure areas (LPAs) or storms being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The ITCZ is affecting parts of Visayas, according to weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

He also said a significant portion of the country is currently being swept by an easterly wind, also known as a warm wind from the Pacific Ocean.

“Kaya ngayong araw ay medyo mainit na panahon ang ating mararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa. Ang amihan ay hindi umaabot sa ating bansa lalo na sa bandang Northern Luzon,” he said.

According to PAGASA’s forecast for the next three days, the ITCZ will continue to have an impact on a significant portion of Mindanao. On Wednesday and Thursday, the northeast monsoon, also known as the amihan, will have an effect on Northern Luzon.

The local station has issued a thunderstorm advisory based on the data from its Quezon Radar, which states that moderate to heavy rains, lightning, and strong winds are being observed as a result of thunderstorms in the areas of Sofronio Espaola, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, and Bataraza.

The rainfall amount expected is at 5.5 to 7.5 mm and may persist within an hour or two and may affect nearby areas.

