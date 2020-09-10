ITCZ to bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan

Shiela Reyes of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samar provinces would experience isolated thunderstorms caused by the trough of a low pressure area (LPA).

Expect a high chance of isolated rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting these areas, a senior weather specialist said Thursday.

Shiela Reyes of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samar provinces would experience isolated thunderstorms caused by the trough of a low pressure area (LPA).

The rest of the island will have isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ.

She added that the LPA spotted 965 kilometers east of southern Luzon has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have warm weather, with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the Visayas and the eastern section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light with slight coastal waters, PAGASA said. (PNA)