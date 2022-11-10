The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is still making it rain over Palawan, the state weather bureau said.

Daniel James Villamil, PAGASA weather forecaster, said that the weather condition is the same in some provinces of Bicol, while the ITCZ is making it rain in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Dahil sa epekto ng shearline, asahan natin itong epekto ng mga kaulapan na may mga kalat kalat na thunderstorms sa bahagi ng Batanes. Dahil naman sa epekto nitong ITCZ, asahan natin itong cloudy skies na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa bahagi ng ilang lalawigan sa Bicol Region, partikular sa Albay, Sorsogon, at Masbate, at sa buong Palawan, kasama na dyan ang Kalayaan Islands,” he said.

(Because of the shearline, some parts of Batanes can expect cloudy skies with occasional rain and thunderstorms. Due to the ITCZ, we can expect overcast weather with scattered rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the Bicol Region, especially in Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate, and in Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.)

The rest of the country will experience warm and humid weather from morning to around noontime, however, during the evening, chances of scattered rain can be expected due to localized thunderstorms.

“Ang mga pag-ulan na ganito ay kadalasang hindi nagtatagal, mga 30 minutes hanggang dalawang oras lamang (Typically, rains like this last anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours),” he added.

Villamil said they are not keeping an eye on any low-pressure areas (LPAs) that might affect the country.

