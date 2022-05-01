Due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the entire Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, according to a regional forecast of the state weather bureau.

Mild to moderate winds from the east to southeast can also be expected to prevail over the areas with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, as of 3 a.m. today, the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be 315 kilometers southeast of Davao City, and it is ensconced in the ITCZ.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said that the new LPA is unlikely to become a tropical depression over the next 24 hours.

“Mababa pa rin yong tsansa itong LPA ay maging isang tropical depression o mahinang bagyo sa susunod na 24 oras, pero magpapaulan na ito sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao,” he said.