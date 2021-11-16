The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), in which a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s boundaries is embedded, is continuously delivering rainfall to Palawan, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

As a result of the ITCZ, where the northeast and southeast trade winds meet, cloudy skies with sporadic showers and thunderstorms were recorded.

According to Thunderstorm Advisory No. 3 of Mactan Radar issued at 4:50 a.m., moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over the towns of Dumaran, Aracelli, Taytay, El Nido, Linapacan, Balabac, Kalayaan Islands, Bataraza, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, and city of Puerto Princesa.

The public is being warned to take precautions against flash floods and landslides.

“Ngayong araw, asahan ang maulan na panahon, epekto ng Intertropical Convergence Zone so minsan malalakas ang pag-ulan, pinag-iingat natin sila sa mga posibleng baha o landslides,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

One of the two LPAs that PAGASA is monitoring has dissipated, he added, while the other is situated 1,525 kilometers east of Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and immersed in the ITCZ.

On Friday, the LPA will advance closer to the Bicol area and the Eastern Visayas. Due to the existence of the LPA, additional sections of the country, including most of MIMAROPA, would be impacted on weekends.

“Base sa ating analysis at pinapakita ng ating model, mababa ang chance na ito ay maging isang bagyo within the next 24 hour. Pero within 24 hours din ay inaasahan na papasok na ito ng PAR sa silangan ng Visayas,” he said.

“Hindi pa rin natin niru-rule out na pagpasok ng low-pressure area ng PAR ay maging isang bagyo habang ito ay nasa karagatan pa,” he added.

PAGASA has issued a gale warning for the seas of Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte, with water levels expected to reach up to 4 meters.

Estareja noted that the sea condition is moderate to strong, making it unsafe for fishermen.

Light to moderate winds from northeast to east will prevail over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.5 meters. While slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters will be observed over Mindanao, PAGASA stated.