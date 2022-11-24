The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the area where the northeast and the southeast trade winds converge, is continuously affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

“Pinaka naaapektuha nitong ITCZ ay ang bahagi Palawan, ang Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Region, at dito sa Soccsksargen area. Kaya sa mga nabanggit natin na area, asahan ang mga kaulapan na posibleng magdala ng mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat,” DOST-PAGASA weather forecaster Daniel James Villamil said Friday morning.

Villamil stated that light to moderate rains were recorded in Palawan, including Kalayaan, as early as this morning.

He added that the situation could last all day and warned residents to be on the lookout for flash floods and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience good weather condition, except for some isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Villamil said they are not monitoring any low pressure area (LPA) that could affect the country.

