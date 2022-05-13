The prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet, will continue to bring rain and gloomy skies to Mindanao, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand, will have both wet and warm weather due to easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean, according to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja.

“For the next five days, wala tayong inaasahan na bagyo na papasok sa ating Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). Bagama’t hanggang sa katapusan ng Mayo ay possible pa rin tayong magkaroon ng hanggang isang bagyo,” he said.

Meanwhile, the frontal system near Taiwan where cold and warm winds meet, will go down starting Monday and will deliver rain to northern Luzon until the middle of the week.

- Advertisement -

The entire Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies/localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the Southeast to South will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.