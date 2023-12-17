The Palawan 1st District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways has completed the expansion of Italpak Bridge in Roxas municipality in northern Palawan.

The district engineering office said the previous week, December 11, that the bridge is a fixed infrastructure element situated within the province. It is positioned along the Puerto Princesa North Road en route to Roxas, Palawan.

In a report submitted by Palawan 1st District Engineer Rommel Aguirre to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, it was noted that the widening of the 161.48-square-meter bridge will enhance its accessibility for both motorists and the general commuting public.

Financed through the department’s Fiscal Year 2023 Infrastructure Program, the Italpak Bridge is important in advancing mobility within the province.

The Palawan 1st District Engineering Office said it not only contributes to the enhancement of daily activities but also fosters a safer and more efficient transportation network, serving as a vital link for the growing number of passengers and vehicles in the region.