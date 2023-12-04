An Italian national was arrested in El Nido on Monday following the confiscation of firearm parts and ammunition from his residence.

Reports claimed that the operation, conducted by the El Nido Municipal Police Station at around 11:00 a.m., was based on a warrant issued by the court.

Authorities seized an upper receiver of an M-16 rifle, a magazine, and several rounds of ammunition from the suspect, who is now under custody.

The Italian national will potentially be charged with violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In light of this incident, Police Major Ric Ramos, the spokesperson for the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), urged the public to cooperate with the PNP. He emphasized the importance of reporting any individuals known to possess or handle firearms illegally as part of a broader effort to maintain public safety and order.