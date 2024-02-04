Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Undersecretary Jeff Ian Dy said the country’s cybersecurity experts have thwarted a recent hacking attack against a Philippine government website by a suspected Chinese group.

“We were able to trace iyong kanilang tinatawag na ‘command and control’ operating from within China. So, we were able to detect that the attackers were coming from China Unicom,” Dy said.

Dy said they could not yet ascertain if the Chinese government was behind the failed hack.

Dy said there were spyware or espionage activities that could be perpetrated by threat actors or advanced threat groups detected by Google’s tactical information security arm.

“Gusto lang po naming ireport, for example, na noong mga nakaraang linggo, mayroon pong mga cybersecurity incident or attack na nadepensahan naman natin. Hindi po ito tumuloy, pero ito po ay isang klase ng brute force attack upang i-takedown ang ating Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, or OWWA, kung makikita ninyo sa screen. Uulitin ano, hindi naman ito natuloy kasi we were able to attack it,” Dy said.

These are advanced persistent threat actors associated with certain state-backed types of cybersecurity activities targeting the government’s email addresses, particularly the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), National Coast Watch (NCW), and the DICT.

“In fact, may mga private domains din po na tinarget noong kanilang atake, but this was also defended ano—kasama na po doon iyong website ng ating Pangulo na iyong bonbongmarcos.com. Ito po ay gumastos nang malaki sa research and development at sa teknolohiya upang itago niya iyong kaniyang gawain kaya tinawag nating advanced persistent threat. Itong klase ng ganitong atake, ang ginagawa lang po nito ay magmanman,” Dy said.

Dy identified current threats that include those posed by hackers, artificial intelligence-generated (AI) robocalls, and the vulnerability of the country’s submarine cables, which were important in the operations of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.