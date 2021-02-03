Israel seeks Filipino caregivers

Israel is looking to hire 500 Filipino caregivers, the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv announced on Wednesday.

“You may now apply at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to work as a caregiver in Israel, under the Bilateral Labor Agreement signed between the Philippines and Israel in 2018,” it said in an advisory.

The embassy said interested applicants must register via onlineservices.poea.gov.ph/OnlineServices/POEAOnline.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 12, 2021 for POEA regional or satellite offices and February 15 for the POEA main office.

Applicants must be 23 years old and above, have undergone at least 760 hours of relevant training and passed examinations.

They must also possess a certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), showing that they are caregivers eligible for overseas employment, or a diploma from a four-year nursing or physical therapy college course.

Interested applicants must have no previous work record in Israel or parents, spouse, or children currently employed or residing in the country.

Accepted caregivers will tend to persons with disabilities, including elderly disabled persons, in Israel.

For more information, applicants may download this file https://poea.gov.ph/vacancies/files/200008%20-%20G%20-%20ISRAEL.pdf?fbclid=IwAR30PfojEbELbbRJ_fioc5MBL9SsCunNdhxR3zIqQYy_9cUkmzq3XGeI4xA (PNA)