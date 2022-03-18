The state weather bureau said isolated rainshowers are probably in Southern Palawan today in the afternoon due to localized thunderstorms.

“Pagsapit ng hapon, mataas ang tsansa ng mga kidlat at kulog dito sa may Central Luzon. May mga isolated rainshowers din tayo sa Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Southern Palawan, and dito rin sa may Mindoro provinces, and Marinduque,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a forecast.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow from the northeast is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean are affecting the rest of the country.

“Asahan pa rin sa tanghali na mainit at maalinsangan, hanggang sa pagsapit ng gabi ay meron pa rin tayong pulo-pulong pag-ulan at pagkidlat at pagkulog,” he said.

“Sa susunod na limang araw, wala tayong inaasahan na papasok na bagyo sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he added.