Isolated rains over most of PH Friday

The trough of Typhoon “Saudel” (formerly “Pepito”) will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Most parts of the archipelago will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said on Friday.

The trough of Typhoon “Saudel” (formerly “Pepito”) will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Pepito was last tracked 520 kms. west of Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds, and moderate to rough seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)