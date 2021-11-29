Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) regional forecast said Occidental Mindoro and Visayas will also experience the same weather condition.

Winds will be moderate to strong from the east to northeast, bringing moderate to rough waves to Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, and also including the Kalayaan Islands.

Over the Visayas, light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will dominate, with minor to moderate waves.

- Advertisement -

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the low pressure area (LPA) they are monitoring turned into a tropical depression whose center was last spotted 1,590 kilometers (kms) east of Visayas at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 70 kph, and moving northwest at 15 kph.

“Kapag napanatili ang galaw o kilos ng bagyo, maaari itong pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) bukas (December 1). Kapag nasa loob ng PAR, tatawagin natin siyang bagyong Odette,” Aurelio said.

“Inaasahan po natin na lalakas itong bagyong ito ngayong araw — from tropical depression, magiging tropical storm. Ang magiging pagkilos nito o track ng bagyo ay pa-northwest o recurving kaya inaasahan po natin na sa susunod na tatlo hanggang limang araw ay hindi makakaapekto sa ating bansa ang bagyong ito,” he added.

Shear line is still affecting some parts of the country, like Batanes and Cagayan, which will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. The rest of Luzon will have fair weather.