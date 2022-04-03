Expect partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rainfall over some parts of Palawan this Monday due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, according to a regional forecast of the state weather bureau.

Aside from Palawan, the Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Moderate to strong northeasterly winds with mild to rough waves will prevail throughout the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, meanwhile, said that the low pressure area (LPA) spotted in Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

At 3 a.m. today, it was estimated based on all available data at 970 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is embedded along the ITCZ affecting Mindanao. Shear line, on the other hand, is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

“Ito ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ. Inaasahan itong papalapit sa Visayas at sa Mindanao, kaya sa susunod na two-three days, maaapektuhan ng LPA ang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” Aurelio said.

He said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical storm, but they are going to monitor its movement.