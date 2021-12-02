Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours are impacting the towns of Sofronio Española, Narra, Quezon, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Bataraza, Balabac, and Kalayaan Islands due to the trough of typhoon “Nyatoh” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Based on Rainfall Advisory No. 1 from the Mactan Radar issued Friday at 6 a.m., they may last for 2-3 hours and affect adjacent areas.

Nyatoh has been located 1,645 kilometers (kms) east of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 215 kph. moving northeastward at 25 kph, as of the 4 a.m. weather forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Bahagya pa pong lumakas itong sa bagyong Nyatoh at ito nga ay kumikilos na palayo ng ating PAR. Gayun pa man, yong tinatawag natin trough o yong extension ng bagyong si Nyatoh ay nagdadala maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan sa Palawan at Mindanao,” PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand, are affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan.