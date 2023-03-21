The Island Innovation 2023 Ambassadors portal is now open for more than 400 changemakers, innovators, and creatives.

The portal, which has been labeled “a new roadmap for Island Changemakers,” includes tools, meetups and training, prior recordings, the latest updates and news, and forthcoming events.

Stacey Alvarez de la Campa, the Island Innovation community engagement manager, sponsored the office hours to keep island ambassadors up to date on the latest news and changes.

The Island Innovation ambassadors who participated browsed via the portal’s separated multiple sections such as about the program, ambassador badges, ambassador assets, and communication channels such as WhatsApp, Slack, and similar social media channels.

Based on the Island Innovation portal, “the Ambassador program aims to integrate and combine networking, sustainability, diversity, entertainment and knowledge. The program forms an active network of engaged leaders with the purpose of positively impacting people, communities and environments around them.”

In addition, the Island Ambassador network seeks to further sustainable development amongst a global island network, empowering local people to address contextualized challenges via group learning, collaborative actions and supportive infrastructure.

The Island Ambassador is expected to complete the program from February to December by internalizing values and principles, identifying basic challenges and proposing alternatives. On the homefront, the Philippine Island Ambassadors Pat Baloloy, Marius Panahon and Randy Nobleza is advocating for the protection of Verde Island Passage and solidarity with the Remontados and Dumagats affected by the Kaliwa Dam project.

Marinduque State College Associate Professor Randy Nobleza on sabbatical research have initiated meet-ups with the researchers involved with the Verde Island Passage in collaboration with the Batangas State University and the MSC College of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences. Likewise, Dr. Marius Panahon is also campaign for the critical steps with the onset of the oil spill at Oriental Mindoro which threatens the waterscapes of the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world. While Sir Pat Baloloy is involved with the cultural mapping at his hometown Calauag, Quezon and presently coordinating with the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in pursuing the safeguarding their lifeways and indigenous knowledge skills and practices.

