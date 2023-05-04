Nagpulong sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon ang mga tagapagtatag at miyembro ng Island Innovation Academic Council noong Abril 25 ngayong taon. Labing-anim sa 20 mga institusyon kasama ang Marinduque State College (MSC) College of Arts and Social Sciences upang pag-usapan ang mga paksaing nasa interes ng mga isla at kapuluan.

Kasama sa agenda, liban sa pagtanggap at pambungad ng Island Innovation sa Academic Council ang pagpapakilala ng bawat kasaping-tagapagtatag nito. Kasama ang mga benipisyo ng pagiging miyembro, paksa ng pananaliksik, pagpapasa ng mga nilalaman, paglilimbag at promosyon. Nagkaroon din ng malayang talakayan bago matapos ang pulong sa pamamagitan ng online.

Ang mga paksa may natatanging interes sa kasalukuyan ay ang mga sumusunod: blue economy, green finance & economy, ocean & biodiversity, connectivity & digitization, water & food security, culture & community, energy & transport, tourism & remote work, circular economy, policy & governance at climate action.

Ayon sa Island Innovation Director of Communications, Thaiz Maciel, “I look forward to a rich and collaborative experience as we seek to increase the dissemination of academic research relevant to island communities. This will grow the impact of your institution’s research, and eventually facilitate more engagement and collaboration of multiple stakeholders in the field of sustainability.”

“The purpose of this meeting is to set a course of action for the year ahead, and discuss what articles you would like to submit over the course of the year, as well as any areas of research that might interest you,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang ilan sa mga tampok na institusyon sa Island Innovation Academic Council: Centre for Biosecurity Studies, Environmental Fridays, Galapagos Science Center, Humboldt Cosmos Multiversity, L-Universita ta’ Malta, Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies, Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterrey, ReinerLemoine Institut, Shridath Ramphal Centre, Small Island Cultures Research Initiative, South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute, Universidad National de Tierra del Fuego, Cayman Islands University College, University of Aruba, University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, University of Tasmania, Universidade Dos Acores, University of the Highlands and Islands and Waddenacademie.

