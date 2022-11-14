19-year-old triathlete Adrian Dionisio was surprised by how much attention he received from residents of the city after his first photo went viral on social media before the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Sunday.

The young racer said in an interview with Palawan News that he was too preoccupied with preparing for the race to pay attention to what was going on in social media.

“Nagulat ako na na nag trending pala. I wasn’t aware sa nangyayari. Siguro… I’m very happy na lang na marami ang nag susupport sa akin,” he said.

Local netizens reacted strongly to a photo of him flaunting his hard-earned abs. “Naisip ko kasi Ironman. Di ba pag Ironman dapat matigas. Kaya naisip ko pakita ko kaya abs ko para sabihin Ironman.”

Aside from the attention, Dionisio admits to falling in love with Puerto Princesa after finishing well in his first race here.

“Ako personally, I’m very happy sa nangyari sa akin. Natutuwa ako kasi despite the weather, despite yung nasa paligid, kasi it was hot today, ayun natapos rin namin. Tapos we made it 3rd over all tapos 2nd yung team ko sa event na ito,” he said.

“I’m so happy nakapunta ako dito sa Puerto Princesa. Its my first race kasi dito and siguro I couldn’t be any happier na nangyari ito dito sa Palawan,” he noted.

Dionisio thanked his new city fans and asked for their continued support in his future races.

He is regarded as one of the country’s most promising triathletes, having begun competing at a young age.

He won a 600m swim, 20km bike, and 5k run triathlon race in 2019 at the age of 16, according to reports.

“I want to thank everybody na nag support sa akin. Na nagpa trending sa akin, also I wish na makasali kayo sa mga event ng Ironman. And I hope na tuloy tuloy lang ang support sa akin sa ibang race ko. Im very honored na ako yung naging favorite niyo,” he candidly said.

He also ventured into acting through a boys-love series “Rainbow Prince”.

In the same interview with Palawan News, the heartthrob from Ironman revealed that he is not in a relationship.

